Chef’s Line Black Bean Burger Recalled For Foreign Material

Chef’s Line Black Bean Burger is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of a bolt. This poses a tooth and mouth injury hazard, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Fillo Factory Inc. of Northvale, New Jersey.

The recalled item was distributed at the retail level in these states: Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The recalled product is Chef’s Line Black Bean Burger that is sold frozen. The product is packaged as 36 4.25 ounce burgers in a plastic bag in a cardboard box.

No UPC number was provided. The code information for this product is 0654, 0784, 0924, 0994, 1234, 1304, 1504, 1564, 1794, 1804, 1984, 2054, 2074, 2124, 2134, 2144, 2204, 2214, 2924, 3034, 3264, 3384, 3524, 0085, 0145, 0375, and 0385. About 35,580 cases of these burgers are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the burgers away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.