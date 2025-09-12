by

Chetak Deep frozen vegetables and fruits are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Several lots of these products are included in this recall. There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Chetak Deep frozen beans, but no illnesses have been reported in connection with these specific products. The reading firm is Chetak LLC Group.

You can see the complete long list of recalled products on the FDA’s Salmonella outbreak page. Several frozen vegetable products tested positive for Salmonella, including:

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth), Lot IN 24353K, 24354K, 25072K

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Moong (Mung), Lot IN 25058K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, Lot IN 25158K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Singoda, Lot IN 25150K

Chetak is expanding its voluntary recall to include more products that were manufactured on the same equipment from December 18, 2024 to August 18, 2025. The products were distributed nationwide in retail stores under those lot numbers. The frozen produce is packaged in flexible plastic bags. The lot number and use by dates are on the back panel.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the vegetables away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these recalled items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.