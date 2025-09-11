Chetak Salmonella Outbreak Update: More Products Recalled

by

A Chetak Salmonella outbreak update has been posted by the CDC. The company is recalling more products, including fruits and vegetables. The recall includes Deep brand frozen produce.

The case count by state remains the same. It is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 78 years. Illness onset dates range from October 22, 2024 to June 24, 2026. Of nine people who gave information about their health to investigators, four have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 44%, more than double the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

You can download the long list of newly recalled products, along with the package sizes, photos, and lot numbers, at the FDA outbreak page. Some of the recalled products include Chikoo Slices, Frozen Guvar, Kantola, Karela Ring Cut, Q.C. Garlic, Sambhar Mix, Tuver Lilva, Suran, Lotus Root, Garlic Clove, Water Chestnut Singoda, Surti Papdi Lilva, Tindora, Carrot Sliced, Green Chilli, Red Baby Onion, Dum Aloo, and Green Chana, among others.

Please look at the list carefully. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the items so other people an’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You could be part of this Chetak Salmonella outbreak.