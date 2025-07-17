Chetak Deep Sprouted Mat and Moong Recalled For Salmonella

by

Chetak Deep Sprouted Mat and Moong Beans are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Chetak of Edison, New Jersey; Union City, California; Streamwood, Illinois; Kissimmee, Florida; Pico Rivera, California; and Sugarland, Texas.

These items were sold at the retail level nationwide. The recalled items include:

Deep Sprouted Mat (Moth), packaged in 16 ounce bags, with the lot codes, printed on the back side of the bag: 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354, and 24292

Deep Sprouted Moong, packaged in 16 ounce packets with the lot codes printed on the back side of the bag: 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354, and 24292.

The recall was triggered after the FDA noted the potential for contamination with the pathogen. The company has suspended production of these products while they and the FDA investigate.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouted beans away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.