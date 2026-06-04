Recall of TNVitamins Moringa Capsules For Salmonella Expanded

by

The recall of TNVitamins moringa capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent moringa capsules for possible Salmonella contamination has been expanded to include another lot number and expiration date combination. These products have been named in a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 119 patients in 32 states.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16). Thirty two people have been hospitalized.

The recalled products were sold nationally through the platforms of Amazon, Walmart, Tik Tok Shop, and Target, and the company’s web site. The capsules are packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth white caps. Each bottle holds 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder. The new lot number and expiration date pair for both products is Lot number 2748 and expiration date 07/2027.

The newly recalled products were found during a traceability review that identified a common raw ingredient with recalled lot 2507199. No other TNVitamins or Doctor’s Pride products are involved in this recall.

If you purchased any of those products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after double bagging them so others can’t see them. Then request a refund by completing a form the company has posted.

If you did consume these capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.