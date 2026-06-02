The Kebab Shop Beef Kofta E. coli Matches Outbreak Strain

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The Kebab Shop beef kofta E. coli O157:H7 matches the outbreak strain using whole genome sequencing, according to the USDA. Nine people living in California are sick. The outbreak was announced last month in a public health alert, since the products are no longer available for purchase.

Illness onset dates range from March 27, 2026 to April 30, 2026. Six of those nine patients are children, according to news reports, and five of the patients have been hospitalized. Two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

The ground beef was produced at Olympia Food Industries (Est. 18743), located in Franklin Park, Illinois. It was sold as a raw product to The Kebab Shop locations in the states of California, Florida, and Texas. The Kebab Shop stopped selling their beef kofta products on May 18, 2026.

The USDA states that this is a good reminder to cook all ground beef products to well done, or 160°F, as measured by and accurate food thermometer. Do not judge doneness based on color of the meat or juices.

If you purchased beef kofta from The Kebab Shop, then saved some and froze it to eat later, do not eat it. Freezing will not kill this pathogen, and even if you cook the beef thoroughly, there is still the risk of potential cross-contamination.

If you did eat this beef, especially if it was not cooked to well done, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. And if you served it to children, watch them carefully for the symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is more common in children under the age of five. If anyone does get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.