Clover Valley Instant Coffee Recalled For Glass Pieces

by

Clover Valley Instant Coffee is being recalled because it may have foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Dollar General Corporation of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

The recalled product is Clover Valley Instant Coffee that is packaged in 8 ounce jars. The UPC number stamped on the product package is 876941004069, and the lot number/best by date pairs are Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026, Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026, and Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026.

This coffee was sold and distributed between July 9 through July 21, 2025, inclusively. It was sold in Dollar General stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The recall was triggered when a customer notified Dollar General employees about glass in the product. If you bought this product, do not use it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You can also email or call Dollar General Customer Care for a refund.