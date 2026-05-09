Hafez Sugarless Halva With Date Syrup Recalled For Salmonella

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Hafez Sugarless Halva With Date Syrup is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hafez International Trading Inc.

This item was sold in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. It is Hafez Sugarless Halva with Date Syrup that is packaged in 400 gram plastic containers. The containers have and orange sticker on the top, with a picture of the product and Arabic letting. There are also black banners with white lettering and yellow banners with orange lettering. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 15872 00501 1. The codes that are printed on the product label are BB 12_26 35/11420.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week to 10 days. If you do start to feel sick or experience these symptoms, see your doctor.