Albright’s Chicken Recipe For Dogs Recalled For Salmonella

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Albright’s Chicken Recipe For Dogs is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No reports of human or animal illness have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Albright’s Pet Food of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tis product is sold frozen in one pound bricks that are packaged in clear vacuum sealed plastic. It is typically distributed in 30 pound cases. The recalled product is Albright’s Raw Pet Food – Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced formula. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 20855404008367. The best by date for this product is 28-Apr-27. And the lot code printed on the label is C001730.

This raw pet food was sold directly to consumers nationwide, and was also shipped to a small number of retailers in the states of Massachusetts, California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and New York. It was also sold through direct online sales.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling that was conducted by the FDA found that the pet food tested positive for Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli. The lot identified above was positive for Salmonella in one composite sample. The level or load of the pathogen has not been quantified, and third party testing is still pending.

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your pets. You can throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Then clean any pet bowls, surfaces, or utensils that may have come into contact with the food with warm soapy water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If your pet or any family member starts to get sick with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your veterinarian and doctor.