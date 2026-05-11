Alert For Daisy Headcheese For Listeria Contamination, Outbreak

by

A public health alert has been issued for Daisy Headcheese for Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the USDA. An outbreak in Illinois is linked to this product. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for consumers to buy. The recalling firm is Crawford Sausage of Chicago, Illinois.

Headcheese is a pork deli meat that is made from meat from the animal’s head and seasonings that are cooked together and formed into a loaf. This product was produced on January 20, 2026. It is sliced at retail delis, and some of the purchases may only show the producer’s brand without the use by date.

The recalled item is Dairy Headcheese that is sold in various size packages, sold either prepacked or sliced in the deli, with a use by date of March 26, 2026. The same item is also recalled, with a use by date of March 26, 2026 and a red sticker that states, “HOT.” This meat has the establishment number EST. 21406 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold to retail deli locations in the states of Illinois and Indiana.

The recall was triggered when the USDA, the Illinois Department of Public health, and local health departments were investigating a localized outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in Illinois. Because this outbreak is contained within the state, the Centers for Disease Control is not issuing any warnings at this time. FSIS did collect an unopened package of the headcheese that tested positive for the pathogen. More testing is underway to discover if the Listeria in the product matches patient isolates.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this Daisy Headcheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.