Consumer Reports Tests Baby Formula For Lead and Arsenic

Consumer Reports has tested baby formula for the heavy metals lead and arsenic and found some with concerning levels. The tested 41 types of powdered formula, looking at established formulas like Enamel and Similac, popular store brands, imported brands, and newer foods like Bobbie.

About half of the samples had potentially harmful of at least one contaminant. But the other half had low or no levels of potentially problematic contamination, so parents have good options to choose from.

The FDA announced a new initiative to strengthen its oversight of the formula industry one day after Consumer Reports shared the results with that agency. Brian Ronholm, head of food policy for CR said in a statement, “It’s very encouraging to see the FDA issue this announcement immediately after Consumer Reports shared our findings about contaminants in infant formula. We look forward to seeing the details of how they intend to implement the plan, and we hope the FDA is provided adequate resources and staffing to actually follow through on their promises.”

Millions of parents rely on formula, because they can’t breastfeed, or don’t want to, or because of adoptions or surrogacies. Formula is a critical source of nutrition for infants. About 20% of newborns consume formula exclusively.

CR says that gaps in the formula industry’s safety procedures were exposed during the 2022 shortage after cronobacter contamination was found in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant. Budget cuts and staff firings at the FDA this year may weaken oversight further.

The Results

The highest level of inorganic arsenic was in Abbott Nutrition’s EleCare Hypoallergenic, at 19.7 parts per billion (ppb). The second highest was found in Similac Alimentum at 15.1 ppb. Abbott told CR that they had concerns about CRF’s methodology. But the EPA limits arsenic in municipal drinking water to 10 ppb.

David Carpenter, MD, Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the State University of New York at Albany said in a statement, “There is no excuse for having arsenic in baby food or formula. Absolutely none. The industry should be bending over backward to be certain it’s not there.”

CR’s tests found lead in almost all of the formulas. Lead is present in the water and soil everywhere, and it’s difficult to find any water or food truly free of lead. Lead levels ranged from 1.2 ppb to 4.2 ppb, which is below FDA’s Closer to Zero goal. But CR’s experts believe those levels are too high.

CR tested for other compounds as well, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and acrylamide. They were found in just one formula – Enfamil’s Nutramigen, which is commonly recommended as and alternative to cow’s milk for some babies. Mead Johnson disputed CR’s finding.

CR’s top choices for the lowest levels of dangerous contaminants include Bobbie Organic, Bubs Stage 1 Organic Grass fed, Earth’s Best Organic Dairy, Enfamil A.R., Enamel NeoruPro, Kendamil Whole Milk, Kirkland Signature ProCARE, Similac Advance, and Up&Up premium, among others. You can find the full list of results at the Consumer’s Reports web page.