Crystal Creamery Non Fat Dry Milk Recalled For Salmonella

Crystal Creamery Non Fat Dry Milk is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have occurred. The recalling firm is Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California.

The dried milk was sold at the retail level in the states of California and Texas. The recalled product is Crystal Creamery Non Fat Dry Milk that is made from pasteurized milk. The net weight of the container is 25 kilograms. The lot number that is stamped on the product label is 21APR25. And the internal item number is 79065. There are 92,594 pounds of this product included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the dried milk away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this dried milk, especially if it was not heated first, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.