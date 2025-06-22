Cucumber Ginger Beer Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Cucumber Ginger Beer is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is RGB Soda of Seattle, Washington.

The recall initiation date was 11/29/2024, but the recall was not classified until 6/18/2025. No reason was given for this delay.

The recalled product is refrigerated Cucumber Tarragon Ginger Beer (ginger juice) The product is juice soda that is distributed in a 5 gallon pony keg. The kegs were sold to the firm’s stores in Washington state where the ginger beer was served to customers in glasses.

The batch numbers for the kegs are 11/4/2024 and 11/25/2025. The expiry dates were 12/15/2024 – 1/6/2025. There were 10 five gallon kegs, 1 64 ounce containers, and two 32 ounce containers included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you still have some of this Cucumber Ginger Beer, for example, if you froze some, do not drink it and do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw it away or take it back to the distributor for a refund.