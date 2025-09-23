Daesang Gochujang Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Wheat

by

Daesang Gochujang is being recalled in Canada because it contains wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by law. Gochujang is spicy red pepper paste. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Korea Food Trading Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. It is Daesang Gochujang that is packaged in 500 gram containers. The notice did not state what type of container the paste is packaged in. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 80 1052 802022. All codes where wheat is not declared on the label are included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to wheat, or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the Gochujang away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.