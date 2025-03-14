Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is New Age International of Brooklyn, New York.

All lots of these mushrooms are included in this recall. The mushrooms are a product of Korea.

The recalled product is Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic bag with black and green printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the back label of the product is 8809159458890.

The contamination was discovered and the recall was triggered after samples of the mushrooms were collected from a store in West Virginia on January 14, 2025. Subsequent analysis by West Virginia Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 200 gram packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom from Korea.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.