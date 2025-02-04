DJ Boudain Recalls Boudain Sausage For Foreign Material

by

DJ Boudain is recalling fresh and frozen boudain sausage links for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of a pen. This poses a tooth and mouth injury risk, as well as potential GI tract damage. There has been one reported oral injury that is associated with the consumption of these products. There have been no further reports of injury or illness. The recalling firm is D.J.’s Boudain of Beaumont, Texas.

The fresh and frozen boudain link sausages were produced on January 23, 2025. You can see the list of recalled products along with the product code, type of sausage (bulk or or vacuum-packed, fresh or frozen) along with the link size, package size, and sell-by date at the USDA web site. You can also see pictures of the other products at the USDA web site.

These sausages have the establishment number EST. 13246 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurant and retail locations in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The recall was triggered when the customer complaint was received. That customer was injured while eating the Original Boudain sausage links product.

If you purchased any of these DJ Boudain sausage products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.