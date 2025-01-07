Do Not Eat Turner Farm Ground Beef For Plastic and Metal Pieces

by

Do not eat Turner Farm ground beef because it may contain foreign material in the form of plastic and metal pieces, according to the USDA. A recall as not requested because this product is no longer available in stores. This contamination poses a choking, tooth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Turner Farm Stockyards Packing Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The product in question is frozen, raw ground beef. It was produced on December 10, 2024. The recalled product is vacuum sealed packages that weigh about one pound each that contain Turner Farm Stockyards Packing Company Ground Beef. The lot code on each package is 241210.

This product has the establishment number EST. M2035 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ground beef was shipped to one retail location at Turner Farm, which is located at 7400 Given Road in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The recall was triggered when a consumer complained that pieces of hard plastic and metal were found in the raw ground beef. FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Please check to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the ground beef away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.