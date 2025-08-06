Dubai Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate Recalled For Salmonella

by

Dubai Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Distribution Bonbons JJ Candy.

This product was sold online and it was also sold at the retail level in the province of Quebec. The recalled product is Dubai Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate bars that are packaged in a 145 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 11834 51237 1 and the codes on the wrapper are 225.174.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is launching a food safety investigation into this problem, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed via the CFIA recall page.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this candy bar, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.