Endico Frozen Mixed Vegetables Recalled For Possible Listeria

Endico frozen mixed vegetables and frozen peas and carrots are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Endico Potatoes of Mount Vernon, New York.

These products were sold to retailers in these states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, and Florida, and in Washington D.C. between July 18, 2025 and August 4, 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Endico frozen peas and carrots that are packed in 2.5 pound clear plastic bags. The lot number is 110625, the production date was 6/11/25, and the use by date is 6/10/27. Also recalled is Endico frozen mixed vegetables, also packed in 2.5 pound clear plastic bags. The lot number for this item is 170625, the production date is 6/17/25, and the use by date is 6/16/27. The lot codes are printed on the side of the bag.

The recall was triggered when sampling conducted by the state of Pennsylvania at one of the company’s distributors revealed that the products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased production while they and the FDA investigate.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the frozen vegetables away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.