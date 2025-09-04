More Shrimp Recalled For Potential Cesium-137 Contamination

by

More shrimp is being recalled for potential Cesium-137 contamination. This man made radioisotope of cesium is radioactive. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Tampa Maid Foods of Lakeland, Florida.

These products were distributed to these states: Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Minnesota, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, and Virginia, No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. The shrimp is a product of Indonesia.

The recalled products include Panko Style Breaded Butterfly Shrimp (16/20 count per pound) in bulk packaging, corrugated master cartons. The master carton case is 12 pounds. The corresponding customer lot codes, visible on the cases, are 511811R / 511911R / 512011R 505611R / 505711R / 505811R.

Also recalled is ADMIRAL OF THE FLEET and PORTICO SEAFOOD CLASSIC (SYSCO) Cleantail Breaded Butterfly Shrimp (16/20 count per pound) in bulk packaging, corrugated master cartons. Master carton case is 12 pounds. The item numbers are 1SH01502017, 1SH0452209H, and 1SH05304085, and the corresponding customer lot codes, visible on the cases, are 505611R and 505811R and 01245 BMS / 01345 BMS / 01445 BMS.

Finally, Clean-tail Coconut Farm Raise Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Clean Tail (21/25 count per pound) in bulk packaging, corrugated master cartons, is recalled. The corresponding customer lot codes are 510911R / 511111R / 511211R.

If you purchased this shrimp, do not sell or serve it to others. Contact your distributor to return the shrimp for a refund.