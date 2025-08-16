Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to health officials or the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jacky Trading International Inc.

The mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The mushrooms have no brand name. The recalled product is Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic bag with a green banner and white lettering outlined in blue. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 976532 310051. (This is the same UPC number as enoki mushrooms that were recalled in the United States in June 2025.) This product does not have any codes or best by dates.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA recall page.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, especially if they were eaten raw, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.