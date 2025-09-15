by

The FDA is warning consumers about more imported cookware that can leach lead into food as it cooks. Three more products were identified a few days ago. The FDA is continuing to collect and sample cookware products to identify more items that are problematic. These brands were added to the Kadai Tiger White Cookware and Karahi Tiger White Cookware that were identified in August 2025.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. This heavy metal is toxic and can affect people of any age or health status. Children who are exposed to lead may have trouble learning, lowered IQ, and behavior changes. Higher levels of lead exposure can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurological changes in anyone.

The newly identified imported cookware products include Silver Horse (7 6554273084 5 Aluminium Mathar Kadai 26), Silver Horse (7 6554272863 7 Aluminium Milk Pan 4), and JK Vallabhdas (Aluminium Kadai India Bazaar #3 2000000772). You can see more pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

There are no FDA regulations that authorize lead to sue as a color additive, food additive, in cookware, or as a food contact surface. The FDA monitors levels of lead in foods and leachable lead levels in cookware. More products may be identified as FDA’s investigation continues.

Please check to see ifuyou purchased any of these products. If you did, stop using them immediately. Do not donate or refurbish this cookware. If you are concerned about possible lead exposure to you or any children in your family, contact your healthcare provider for lead testing.