by

Kadai Tiger White Cookware and Karahi Tiger White Cookware may leach lead into food while cooking, according to the FDA. The government is warning retailers and consumers not to sell or use this imported cookware. Some kinds of imported cookware products made from aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium have been tested and do leach lead into food.

Anyone is at risk when consuming food tainted with lead. But young children, women of childbearing age, and women who are breastfeeding may be at higher risk for potential adverse events.

The tested products are Kadai Tiger White Cookware and Karahi Tiger White Cookware. These are pure aluminum utensils. The RTM number is NO: 2608606 AN ISO 9001:2015 Certified Co. SARASWATI STRIPS PVT. LTD. INDIA). The retailer is Mannan Supermarket located at 166-11 Hillside Avenue First Floor, in Jamaica, New York.

The FDA could not identify and contact the distributor to facilitate a recall. This product may still be available for purchase in retail stores.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. This heavy metal is toxic and can affect people of any age or health status. Children who are exposed to lead may have trouble learning, lowered IQ, and behavior changes. Higher levels of lead exposure can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurological changes in anyone.

There are no FDA regulations that authorize lead for use as a color additive or food additive, including as a component of cookware, foodware, or food contact surfaces. The FDA is actively working to remove cookware from the market that may leach into food when cooking; the surveillance is ongoing.