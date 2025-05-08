Ferrarini Prosciutto Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Ferrarini Prosciutto is being recalled for lack of inspection. This product was not presented for import reinspection into the United States. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ferrarini USA Inc. of Secaucus, New Jersey.

The ready to eat sliced prosciutto was imported on April 21, 2025. The recalled product is 4 ounce vacuum-sealed plastic tray packages that contain slices of Ferrarini Prosciutto di Parma. This product has the lot code 2527642 printed on the back label of the packaging.

This product has the Italian establishment number IT 713 L CE that is stamped inside the Italian mark of inspection on the front of the package. The prosciutto was shipped to various retail locations in the state of California.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when a federal establishment notified FSIS that they shipped the sliced prosciutto that was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and pantries. If you did buy this prosciutto, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the meat, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.