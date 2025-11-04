First and Last Tomato Sauces Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

First and Last Tomato Sauces are being recalled for a possible botulism risk. These item were manufactured without an approved scheduled process or otherwise evaluated to determine if the process is adequate. Failure to appropriately process canned acidified or low acid foods can result in Clostridium botulinum toxin formation. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is First and Last Bakery of Hartford, Connecticut.

These items were sold in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts through Big Y and Stop & Shop stores starting on September 22, 2025, and continuing through September 22, 2025. (These are the dates in the recall notice; one number is obviously incorrect.) The recalled items are packaged in 26 ounce jars.

The recalled products include First and Last Original Marinara Sauce, Tomato and Basil with use buy date 9/26; First and Last Original Traditional Pasta Sauce, Meat Flavored, with use by date 9/26; and First and Last Original Puttanesca Sauce, Mildly Hot & Spicy, with use by date 9/26. You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site. No UPC numbers were listed in the recall notice.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning can include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly. You can throw the sauces away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.