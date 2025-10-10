Foodynamics Freeze Dried Pet Treats Recalled For Salmonella

by

Foodynamics Freeze Dried Pet Treats are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Foodynamics of Wales, Wisconsin. They were shipped to retailers in Wisconsin, New York, and Florida.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with infected products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products are Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets brands. Four of the Raw Dog Bakery products, whole chicken hearts, were packaged in 3 ounce and 1 pound packages. The use by date 03/05/27 and lot number 040217 are printed on a sticker on the back label. Sliced chicken hearts are in 3 ounce packages and have the use by date 03/16/27.They were distributed to SimplyDried Treats, Magpies Gourmet Dog Treats, and What’s in the Bowl Delafield in Wisconsin.

Two packages of the BellePepper Cats item were sold by a retailer in New York in 3 ounce plastic bags labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices,” with a use by sticker of 03/16/27. Recalled products from use by dates 12/14/26 and 11/5/26 in 0.1 ounce packages may also have been included in samples offered by the retailer.

One package of Kanu Pets products were sold by a retailer in Florida within hours of the recall notice. It is Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw Treats in 3 ounce packages with use by date 03/16/27. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought these products, do not give them to your pets. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.