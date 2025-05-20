Four ‘N Twenty Traveller Cheesesteak Pastry Recalled

by

Four ‘N Twenty Traveller Cheesesteak Pastry is being recalled because the product was not presented to FSIS for import reinspection upon entry into the country. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date due to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fijian Import & Expert Co. of Hayward, California.

About 127 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The ready to eat meat pie products were improved from Australia on or around May 1, 2025. The recalled product is 5.6 ounce packages containing Four ‘N Twenty Traveller Philly Cheesesteak Pastry. The use by date that is printed on the back of the packaging is AUG 20 2025.

This product has the Australia establishment number 265 that is printed inside the Australia inspection mark located on the plastic packaging. The pies were shipped to Rutter’s convenience store locations in the state of Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ home refrigerators and freezers.

Please check to see if you bought this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging the item, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.