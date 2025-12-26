Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate Recalled For Hazelnuts

by

Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate is being recalled because it contains hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. There has been a report of one allergic reaction related to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fran’s Chocolates Ltd. of Seattle, Washington.

There are 112 bars of this product included in this recall. They were sold in four Fran’s Chocolates stores in Seattle, Washington. The candy was also available for online purchase at the company’s web site between October 9, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

The recalled product is Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based candy bar. It is in a 1.1 ounce wrapper that is gold and gray, with white printing.

The recall was triggered when a supplier told the company that their Almondmilk chocolate ingredient tested positive for trace amounts of hazelnuts because it was processed on the same equipment with other products.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.