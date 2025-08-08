Friendly’s Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Recalled For Allergens

by

Friendly’s Cookies & Cream Ice Cream is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of the product. The recalling firm is DFA Dairy Brands.

This ice cream was distributed at the retail level in the states of Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The recalled product is Friendly’s Cookies & Cream Ice Cream that was mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons that do not identify the soy and wheat. The lid is for Cookies & Cream Ice Cream.

The recalled product is in a 48 ounce carton. The best by date is 11/26/25 that is stamped on the product lid. No other Friendly’s products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat or soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.