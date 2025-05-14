Fruit Dôme Thyme Recalled in Canada For Pathogenic E. coli

by

Fruit Dôme Thyme is being recalled in Canada for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fruit Dome Inc.

The notice did not state which serovar of E. coli may be contaminating this herb. There are several types of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli that can cause serious illness, including O157, 0103, 026, 045, and others.

The thyme was sold to warehouses located in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled product were provided.

The recalled product is Fruit Dôme Thyme that is sold in 500 gram containers. There is no UPC number for this product. The code printed on the product label is Lot 127.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where y9ou purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this thyme, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick see your doctor.