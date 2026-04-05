Freshprep Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad Recalled For Listeria

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Freshprep Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad with Feta & Pita Chips is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Prep Foods of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia. The recalled item is Freshprep Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad with Feta & Pita Chips that is packaged in a 300 gram clear plastic clamshell container. There is no UPC number on the label. The codes for this product are 26MR31; 26AL01; 26AL02; 26AL03; 26AL04; 26AL05; and 26AL06. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products. They are also making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this salad, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.