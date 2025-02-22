Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos is being recalled because the product may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who has lactose intolerance, may have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illneses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kayco of Bayonne, New Jersey.

This product was sold at the retail level nationally, but most sales took place in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut region. It was sold during the weeks of October 13, 2024 through February 14, 2025. Some were also sold on Amazon.

The recalled product is Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos that are sold in a gold 2.47 ounce pouch. A picture of the product is on the front of the bag. The individual UPC number for this product is 840762044535, and the case UPC number is 10840762044549. The lot code is 02092024.

This recall was triggered when the company was notified by their Quality Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled “Dark Chocolate Conettos” actually contained Milk Chocolate Conettos, which contains the milk allergen that is not declared on the label. Only packages with that specific lot code are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.