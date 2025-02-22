Lyons and Sysco Shakes Listeria Outbreak Sickens 38, Kills 11

by

A Lyons and Sysco Shakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 38 people and has killed eleven, according to the FDA. Ill persons live in 21 states. The products are Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes.

The patients live in these states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia. We do not know how many patients live in each state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides that information, but they have not posted any info about this outbreak. We also do not know where the eleven people who died lived.

These products have been voluntarily recalled by the firms that make them, although no recall information has been posted at the FDA web site. All of these frozen supplemental shakes products within shelf life are included in the recall. No facility should serve or sell these products.

The FDA was notified about this outbreak on November 25, 2024. Many of the patients lived in long term care facilities. Traceback information found that each of the facilities that supplied invoice information received a shake of either Lyons Ready Care or Sysco Imperial. Environmental samples were collected; the FDA found the outbreak strain of Listeria.

The outbreak includes cases that date back to 2018. Twenty illnesses were identified in 2024 and 2025 and the outbreak is ongoing. Epidemiological evidence in previous investigations were unable to find a source of the pathogen.

Of the 38 people for whom information is available, 37 have been hospitalized. Of those 38 people, 34, or 89%, live in long term care facilities or were hospitalized before getting sick. These nutritional shakes were available to residents sins those facilities.

If you or someone you know consumed these shakes and have been ill with the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes, they may be part of this Lyons and Sysco Shakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.