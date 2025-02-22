Soo Beef Jerky Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Mustard

by

Soo Beef Jerky is being recalled in Canada because it contains mustard, one of the major food allergens in that country, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to mustard could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Soo Jerky Ltd.

This recalled product was sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories at the retail level. The recalled products are all Soo brand. All codes where mustard is not declared on the label as included in this recall.

The recalled items include Curry Flavoured Beef Jerky that is packaged in an 85 gram pouch. The UPC number is 0 65717 32614 0. Also recalled is Satay Beef Jerky that is also packaged in an 85 gram pouch. The UPC number for this product is 0 65717 44590 2. Satay Beef Jersey packaged in a 70 gram pouch is included in this recall. The UPC number is 0 65717 48430 7. And finally, Satay Beef Jerky packaged in a 454 gram pouch is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 65717 45475 1.

If you purchased any of these Soo Beef Jerky products and cannot consume mustard, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.