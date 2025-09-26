by

Goot Essa Der Mutterschaf Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goot Essa of Howard, Pennsylvania.

The cheese was distributed to seven customers in the states of New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut, and Montana. It was sold through retail stores and restaurants.

The recalled product is Goot Essa Der Mutterchaf Cheese that is packaged in 4 ounce and 8 ounce clear plastic packages. The 4 ounce size has the UPC number 810154560189, and the 8 ounce size has the UPC number 810154560196 stamped on the label. The lot number, 33, is on a sticker placed on the package. There are 64 pounds of this product included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when routine testing conducted by the company found the pathogen in one sample from that lot. Sampling of similar batches found no contamination.

If you bought this cheese with those UPC numbers and that lot number, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you c and take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the cheese, and wash your hands well with soap and water.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.