Great Lakes Wholesale Batteries Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

Great Lakes Wholesale Batteries are being recalled because the packaging poses an ingestion hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The button cell and lithium coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not have the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. Batteries can cause serious injuries if ingested, including internal chemical burns and death. No injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Great Lakes Wholesale International of Lockport, Illinois. The batteries were manufactured in China.

The recall is for Great Lakes Wholesale Batteries. The recalled products include battery type CR2032 in packs of six, with item number 00263; CR2016/CR2032/CR2025 batteries in packs of nine with item number 00264, and CR2032 batteries in packs of nine with item number 00265.

Also recalled is mixed batteries in packs of thirty, with item number 00271; Mixed Super Alkaline batteries in packs of 40 with item number 00272; and LR44/357 Super Alkaline batteries in packs of twenty-four with item number 00276. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The batteries were sold at Downeast Wholesalers Renys, International Wholesale, Lots & More, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, a Ben Franklin store in Tennessee, and other stores nationwide from September 2024 through August 2025 for between $0.65 and $2.25.

If you purchased any of these batteries, stop using them and place them in an area that children cannot access. You should dispose or recycle them by following your local hazardous waste procedures. Then contact Great Lakes Wholesale International for a full refund.