Great Value Chicken Broth Recalled For Possible Spoilage

Great Value Chicken Broth is being recalled because there is a possibility of packaging failure, which could compromise the product’s sterility, leading to spoilage. This product is sold at Walmart stores.

Because this recall notice was listed on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Tree House Foods Inc. of Oak Brook, British Columbia in Canada.

Spoilage microorganisms will not necessarily make you very ill, but can cause nausea and vomiting. People with compromised immune systems may need medical attention if they get sick.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Alabama and Arkansas at the retail level. The recalled item is Great Value Chicken Broth that is sold in 48 ounce aseptic paper cartons. Aseptic packaging means that perishable foods can be stored without refrigeration until they are opened.

The best if used by date for this product is March 25, 2026. The lot code is 98F09234. The per unit UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 007874206684, and the case UPC number is 078742066844. About 2,2023 cases of this item are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this chicken broth, do not consume it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.