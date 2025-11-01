Hampton Farms Mixed Nuts Recalled For Undeclared Hazelnuts

by

Hampton Farms Mixed Nuts in two varieties is being recalled because it contains hazelnuts, a type of tree nut, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hampton Farms of Springfield, Massachusetts.

These nuts were sold at the retail level at Stop & Shop stores in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island from September 2, 2025 to September 9, 2025. The recalled product is Hampton Farms Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted sold in 8 ounce clear plastic tubs. The best if used by date is 08/18/2026 and the lot code is 23025. The UPC number for this product is 8 10111 02237 8.

Also recalled is Hampton Farms Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted, also packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic tubs. The beat if used by date is 08/26/2026 and the lot code is 23025. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 8 10111 02236 1.

If you bought these nuts and you are allergic to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.