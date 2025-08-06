Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad Recalled For Wheat

by

Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad is being recalled for wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. The problem is that 66 containers of Tricolor Twist Pasta Salad, which contain wheat, were mislabeled with an incorrect top label that misrepresents it as Red Bliss Potato Salad. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hans Kissle of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

This mislabeled product was distributed to Stop and Shop retail locations in these states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. This product may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

The recalled item is marked on the top label as Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad but the container side is labeled as Hans Kissle Tri Color Twist Pasta Salad. The salad is packaged in a 16 ounce clear plastic container with a white lid. The UPC number on the label is 036217673706 and the use by date is 8/20/25.

If you bought this product with the incorrect top label and you can’t eat wheat, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.