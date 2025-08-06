Campylobacter and E. coli Raw Milk Outbreak Sickens 21 in Florida

by

A Campylobacter and E. coli raw milk outbreak has sickened at least 21 in the Northwest/Central Florida region, according to the Florida Department of Health. It is illegal to sell raw milk for human consumption in that state; it can only be sold for non-human consumption as pet or animal food. This limits regulation efforts of sanitary practices. Containers or raw milk must have a label that plainly states this milk is for animal consumption only.

The provider of the milk, or the farm, was not named in the notice. Because of the recent cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin production E. coli (STEC) infections linked to a “particular farm,” the Florida Department of Health is providing this information. Sanitation practices on the farm are of particular concern because of the number of cases.

Six of the 21 patients are under the age of 10. Seven people have been hospitalized. Severe complications have been reported for at least two cases.

One of the complications of a STEC infection is hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a type of kidney failure. This complication is more likely to happen to children under the age of five, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. The notice did not state whether or not any of the patients have been diagnosed with HUS.

In addition, a complication of a Campylobacter infection is Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause full body paralysis. Again, the notice did not state whether or not any patients have developed this syndrome.

If you live in Florida and drank raw milk, and have been experiencing symptoms of an E. coli infection, Campylobacter infection, or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter and E. coli raw milk outbreak.