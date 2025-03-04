Hansang Frozen Fish Cakes Recalled in Canada For Egg

by

Hansang Frozen Fish Cakes are being recalled in Canada because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Seoul Trading Corp., Lemond Food Corp.

These items were sold nationally at the retail level. There are four products included in this recall. You can see pictures of all of the items at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site. All codes where egg is not declared on the product label are included.

The recalled items are all Hansang brand. Three of the products have the brand name in Korean characters. The recalled items include Assorted Fish Cake with Katsuobushi Soup Stock that is packaged in a 960 gram container. The UPC number on the label is 7 61898 76631 6.

Also recalled is Frozen Fried Fish Cake, with the brand name in Korean characters. This item is packaged in a 328 gram package. The UPC number is 7 61898 76378 0. Also recalled is Frozen Fried Fish Cake & Rice Cake in a 404 gram package with Korean characters. The UPC number is 7 61898 76376 6. Finally, Frozen Fried Fish Cake (Mala Flavour) is recalled. It is packaged in a 345 gram box with Korean characters, with the UPC number 7 61898 76377 3.

If you purchased any of these items and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can discard it in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.