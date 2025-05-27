Harris Teeter Cucumbers and Vegetable Trays Recalled

by

Harris Teeter Cucumbers and Vegetable Trays are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The cucumbers were sold by Fresh Start Produce Sales.

The recalled products are whole cucumbers with UPC number 20406200000, Large Vegetable Tray with UPC number 7203689327, and Small Vegetable Tray with UPC number 7203689328. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

Fresh Start Produce Sales notified Harris Teeter about this recall. Harris Teeter has removed the affected products from their stores shelves and discarded them.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the Harris Teeter store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Most people get sick within o6 to 72 hours, but symptoms can be delayed for as long as seven days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.