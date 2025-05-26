Harris Teeter Recalls Store Made Sushi For Possible Salmonella

by

Harris Teeter is recalling store made sushi for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with Bedner cucumbers that were recalled. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products.

Harris Teeter has removed these items from their stores, but it’s likely that consumers still have some in their refrigerators. You can see the long list of recalled products along with their UPC numbers at the Harris Teeter web site.

Some of the recalled products include Arroz Picante Roll, Avocado Salad Roll, California Roll, Chile Serrano Roll, Classic Crab Roll, Cream Cheese Roll, Crunchy CA Salad Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Field Goal Platter, Spicy Roll – Shrimp, Spicy Roll – Tuna, Summer Roll, Ultimate Chili Roll – Salmon, Spicy California Roll, and Vegetable Roll, among others.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you purchased any of these Harris Teeter store made sushi items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the items so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.