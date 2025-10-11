Harris Teeter Texas Toast Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Harris Teeter Texas Toast is being recalled because it contains milk, one of rhe nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these items.The recalling firm is Harris Teeter of Matthews, North Carolina

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The tens “cheese” and “butter” were not listed in the ingredient statement and the allergen milk was not listed in the contains statement. These products were sold in the following states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

There are two items included in this recall. The first is Harris Teeter ASIAGO TEXAS TOAST, NET WT 5.0 ounces (0.3 pound), with the UPC number 0 72036 95364 3 stamped on the label. All dates through 9/15/25 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Harris Teeter CINNAMON TEXAS TOAST, NET WT 5.0 ounce (0.31 grams), with the UPC number 0 72036 95734 4 printed on the label. All dates through 9/15/25 are included in this recall.

If you purchased these items and you cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.