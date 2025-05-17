H&C Farms Tomatoes Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

H&C Farms tomatoes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these tomatoes. The recalling firm is Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida.

The tomatoes were sold in these states: Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Indiana, and Massachusetts. The recalled product is H&C Farms Raw Premium Tomatoes, Naturally Grown From Seed. The net weight of the packages is 25 pounds of 11.34 kilograms.

The tomatoes are packaged in cardboard boxes with a lid. The code information is Lot #098 14T03-1. There are 3,651 boxes of tomatoes included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled product were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased these tomatoes, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the tomatoes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these tomatoes, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.