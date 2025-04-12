Health Alert For Some Campbell’s and Verve Soups For Wood

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for some Campbell’s and Verve and Life Cuisine soups and bowl products, along with other brands, for foreign material contamination in the form of wood pieces that may be in the cilantro used in the soups. This can pose a tooth injury and choking hazard. The notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm was not named.

These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. FSIS thinks that other products may be added to this health alert, which could mean that consumers in all states may have purchased these items. The problem was discovered when an establishment notified FSIS that an FDA-regulated ingredient was recalled for foreign material contamination.

You can see the current list of recalled products at the USDA web site. The products include Campbell’s Chicken Tortilla Soup, Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup, Health Request Mexican Chicken Tortilla, Molly’s Kitchen Mexican Chicken Tortilla, Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl, Sysco Chicken tortilla Soup, and Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup, among others. You can see the establishment numbers, lot codes, and use by/sell by dates for these products at the USDA web site. And you can see pictures of the recalled products at that site.

You should check back to the notice, as USDA thinks that more products will be added to this alert. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.