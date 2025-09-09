HEB Blueberry Yogurt Pretzels Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

HEB Blueberry Yogurt Pretzels are being recalled because they contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information given about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dollins Pecan Company of Comanche, Texas.

This product was sold at the retail level in the state of Texas. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is HEB Blueberry Yogurt Pretzels that are packaged in 8 ounce boxes. The UPC number for this item is 9787011400 and the lot numbers are 080226 and 080326, which are also the beat by/use by dates for the item.

Please check your kitchen to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pretzels away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.