Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs Recalled For Mold Presence

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs are being recalled for the potential of mold. This recall was posted on the Spartan Nash web site. While mold may not make healthy people seriously ill, there are some strains that can cause significant illness, and anyone who has a health condition such as immune deficiency can become quite sick. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is The J.M. Smucker Company.

The recalled products were sold nationwide. They are all Hostess brand. They include Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve packaged in a 2 count container. The UPC number for this product is 8-88109-01002. Also recalled is Chocolate Ding Dong packaged in a 10 count container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8-88109-11061.

Finally, Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack is included in this recall. It is packaged in a 16 count container. The UPC number on the label is 8-88109-11092. The best by dates for these items are August 30 2025, August 31 2025, September 1 2025, September 2 2025, and September 3 2025. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.