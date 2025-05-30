by

Isabelle’s Kitchen deli salads are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with Bedner cucumbers. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Isabelle’s Kitchen of Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

The salads are sold under several different road names: Maple Avenue Foods, Kings, and Isabelle’s Kitchen, These salads were sold to foodservice distributors and local supermarkets in these states: New Hampshire, Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Any repacked items that were sold art supermarket may not have the same sell by date as on the original package, but would not go beyond the original sell by date.

The salads are packaged in a white plastic container inside a white or brown corrugated box. You can identify the recalled product by the item number and the Julian code. You can also see pictures of more product labels at the FDA web site.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the item number, manufacturing date (Julian number), and the use by date. Some of the recalled products include Kings Greek Pasta Salad, MAF Mediterranean Past Salad, MAF Quinoa Tabouli, and Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit, among others.

If you bought any of these salads, do not sell or serve them to others and do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Foodservice customers should discard them and contact their distributors.