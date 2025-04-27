Jersey Mike’s Subs Hepatitis A Exposure in Oceanside, NY

by

A Jersey Mike’s Subs Hepatitis A exposure in Oceanside, New York may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to the Nassau County Department of Health. The restaurant is located at 24 Atlantic Avenue in Oceanside. A confirmed case of hepatitis A in a food worker at that facility has been announced.

Anyone who ate food or consumed drinks at that restaurant, or who used the restrooms, from April 5 to April 19, 2024 may have been exposed to the virus. The hepatitis A vaccine is available up to 14 days after exposure. That means that anyone who was at the restaurant before April 12, 2024 may not be eligible for the vaccine. Check with your doctor to be sure. Vaccines are available at healthcare facilities and may be available at pharmacies.

If you are not eligible for the vaccine, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A and contact your doctor if you start experiencing symptoms.

A call center has been set up for anyone who needs more information about this issue. For questions, please call 516-227-9651. The call center will be in operation this weekend from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Symptoms of hepatitis A typically begin 15 to 50 days after infection. The virus is extremely contagious and can be spread through contaminated food and drink, person to person, or by touching contaminated surfaces. And a person who has the virus does not exhibit any symptoms until two weeks after infection.